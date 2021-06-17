DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,040. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Research analysts expect that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,966,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

