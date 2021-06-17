DHI Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

DHX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DHX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares during the last quarter. Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DHI Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

