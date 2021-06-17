Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) versus Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Head to Head Review

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Devon Energy and Crescent Point Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 18 2 3.00 Crescent Point Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $26.40, indicating a potential downside of 9.16%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.74%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy -14.46% 4.86% 1.72% Crescent Point Energy -9.33% 8.05% 3.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $4.83 billion 4.07 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -322.89 Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 2.12 -$1.88 billion $0.25 18.40

Crescent Point Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Crescent Point Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

