Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €100.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.10 ($127.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.62 ($96.03).

ETR HEI opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.01. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €46.20 ($54.35) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

