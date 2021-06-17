Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh Sells 125,000 Shares

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,603,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,829. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.31. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,831,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,960,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $15,355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 921,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

