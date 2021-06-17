Der Zweep Michael Van Sells 2,500 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $83,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43.
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
