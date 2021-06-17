Der Zweep Michael Van Sells 2,500 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $83,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

