DePay (DEPAY) Hits Market Cap of $3.08 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, DePay has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $1.07 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00004622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00139034 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00180045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00924461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,822.17 or 0.99606430 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

