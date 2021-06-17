DePay (DEPAY) Hits Market Cap of $3.08 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00004622 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $1.07 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00139034 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00180045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00924461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,822.17 or 0.99606430 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

