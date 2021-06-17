DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 169.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $65.52 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

