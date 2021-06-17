Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,004,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Denison Mines worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

