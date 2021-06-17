DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00205140 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.46 or 0.00625646 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

