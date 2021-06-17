Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3,151.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $81,361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $336.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.19 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.