DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRK remained flat at $$6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.19. DATATRAK International has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. DATATRAK International had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

