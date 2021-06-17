Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DAIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.12. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16. Also, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,064 shares of company stock valued at $339,965. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

