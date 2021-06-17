DAOstack Price Hits $0.0856 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $115,734.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,799.49 or 1.00106096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00078954 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.