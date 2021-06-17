Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,054 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,980,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $104.30. 22,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,935. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

