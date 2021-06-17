Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $94.53 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $20.04 on Thursday, hitting $2,435.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,644. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,326.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,455.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

