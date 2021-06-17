Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,971 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.39. 311,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,900,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

