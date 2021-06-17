Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 185,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,281,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 921.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.35. 93,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $183.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.