CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 13th total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 830,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 12,396 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $52,806.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 830,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,096 shares of company stock worth $145,532. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,316. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.