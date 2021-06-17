CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $57,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVBF opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

