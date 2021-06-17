CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $94.79

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.79, but opened at $50.70. CureVac shares last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 195,000 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on CVAC. Guggenheim began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.49.
CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
