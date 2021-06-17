CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Downgraded by Bank of America

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 47.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVAC. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

CureVac stock opened at $94.79 on Thursday. CureVac has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion and a PE ratio of -84.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

