Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $232.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

