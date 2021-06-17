CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSLLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. CSL has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.58.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

