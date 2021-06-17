Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have commented on CROMF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial began coverage on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $$14.13 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

