Critical Contrast: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) vs. ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 17.43% 29.42% 13.85% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quest Diagnostics and ACI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 4 7 0 2.64 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $143.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than ACI Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and ACI Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.44 billion 1.76 $1.43 billion $11.18 11.40 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than ACI Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats ACI Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

ACI Global Company Profile

ACI Global Corp.’s drug candidates are proprietary synthetic and natural peptides (small proteins). Antecedents for these compounds occur in nature as part of the immune system of animals, insects and plants. Generally, the peptides bind to and kill harmful microorganisms and cancer cells. P113D, the Company’s product candidate for cystic fibrosis, has been awarded Orphan Drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s peptide technology can also be used to prevent serious damage to crops caused by fungal and bacterial diseases.

