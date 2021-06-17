CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $3,792,900.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $127.27. 1,322,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,814. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.24. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

