CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $3,792,900.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRSP stock traded up $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $127.27. 1,322,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,814. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.24. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
