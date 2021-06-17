Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 20,148 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,148 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

