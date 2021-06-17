Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 925 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

UPS stock opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

