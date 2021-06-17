Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,702 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $162.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

