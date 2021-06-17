Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 106.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.98.

CPG stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.32. 4,051,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,557. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.7865503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

