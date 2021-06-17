Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Down 5.2%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 87,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,875,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

