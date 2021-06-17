Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2816 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 21.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

USOI opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94.

