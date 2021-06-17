Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $289,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,449,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,399,000 after buying an additional 508,532 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 579,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,061. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.26.

