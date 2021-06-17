Crabel Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,074,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 153,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,599. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.