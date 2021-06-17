Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,346 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 162,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,510. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

