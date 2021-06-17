Crabel Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Magellan Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after purchasing an additional 119,943 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth $70,652,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth $64,081,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 635,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at $45,170,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGLN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.21. 2,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,441. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

