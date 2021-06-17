Crabel Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,629 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $$50.81 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,427,177 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78.

