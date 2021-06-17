Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Forterra by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Forterra by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,259. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.47. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

FRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

