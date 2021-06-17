Covey Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,042 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 3.3% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vertiv worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 56,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

