Covey Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $48,180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after buying an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. 74,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 150.95. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

