Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,970 shares of company stock worth $31,031,827 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.52. 27,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,567. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

