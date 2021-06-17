Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.70.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,970 shares of company stock worth $31,031,827 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.52. 27,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,567. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.45.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
