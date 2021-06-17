Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce sales of $162.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.70 million and the lowest is $162.00 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,076.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,970 shares of company stock worth $31,031,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $423,560,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.03. 660,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,567. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Earnings History and Estimates for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

