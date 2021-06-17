Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce sales of $162.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.70 million and the lowest is $162.00 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,076.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,970 shares of company stock worth $31,031,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $423,560,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.03. 660,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,567. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

