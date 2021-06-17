CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $940.83.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $871.36 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $662.04 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $862.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Shares of CoStar Group are going to split on Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 25th.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 420,157.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.