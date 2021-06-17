COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for COSCO SHIPPING in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.83. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

