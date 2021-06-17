Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 145.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after buying an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

