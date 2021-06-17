Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report sales of $161.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $144.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $648.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $673.98 million, with estimates ranging from $656.62 million to $704.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $108,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.