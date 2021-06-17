Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $36.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after acquiring an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after buying an additional 1,340,488 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

