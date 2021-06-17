Core Alternative Capital Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 61.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,775 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

MMM stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.55. The stock had a trading volume of 104,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

